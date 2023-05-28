Search terms

OLED

4K Ambilight TV

48OLED808/12
  • Gorgeous. In every way. Gorgeous. In every way. Gorgeous. In every way.
    -{discount-value}
    Energy Label Europe G here
    for more information, download here (PDF 197.0KB)

    OLED 4K Ambilight TV

    48OLED808/12

    Gorgeous. In every way.

    From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

    Available in:

    OLED 4K Ambilight TV

    Gorgeous. In every way.

    From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

    Gorgeous. In every way.

    From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

    Available in:

    OLED 4K Ambilight TV

    Gorgeous. In every way.

    From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all 4K Ultra HD

      Gorgeous. In every way.

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 121 cm (48") Ambilight TV
      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • Google TV™
      More immersive than ever. Ambilight TV.

      More immersive than ever. Ambilight TV.

      With next-gen Ambilight, LEDs behind the screen immerse you in a halo of colourful light that's more detailed, better defined and more in sync with the action than ever! Plus, you can liven up a blank screen with the Aurora-curated collection of images and videos, which look great with Ambilight.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

      Bright OLED screen. See every detail even in a well-lit room.

      Bright OLED screen. See every detail even in a well-lit room.

      The bright panel and lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV means you’ll see deep blacks, not gray—and the smallest details leap from the shadows and bright areas. The picture looks incredible even if viewed at an angle, and you won’t need to turn down the lights! All major HDR formats are supported.

      Premium design. Packed for the future.

      Premium design. Packed for the future.

      The satin-chrome swivel stand makes placement a breeze while the dark metal frame and zero-bezel design lend a real sense of style. Our TV packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, and our printed materials use recycled paper.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Feel immersed with a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a film night to remember.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

      Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

      Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

      Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag get the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay and super-smooth natural motion. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation
        Ambilight Version
        next generation 3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        48  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        121  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • CalMAN Ready
        • IMAX enhanced mode
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • Film-maker mode

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
        • ,60 Hz, 100 Hz,120 Hz.
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 120 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
        • , 60 Hz, 100 Hz, 120 Hz.

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Android TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Apple TV
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Fitness App
        • YouTube Music
        • Ambilight Aurora
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        Gaming cloud
        Geforce Now

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Audio
        • 2.1 Channel
        • Output power: 70 Watt (RMS)
        Speaker configuration
        10 W x 4 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.1
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalisation
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        • Satellite Connector
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        • Max 48 Gbps data rate
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
        • up to 4K 120 Hz
        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        • Dolby Vision Game
        • HDMI VRR
        • HGiG
        • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • HLG
        • UHDA

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1524689
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        66  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        69  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        OLED

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Metal bezel frame
        Stand design
        Satin chrome EVO stand

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1070.0  mm
        Set Height
        618.0  mm
        Set Depth
        68.0  mm
        Product weight
        13.9  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1070.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        684.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        230.0  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        17.3  kg
        Box width
        1214.0  mm
        Box height
        800.0  mm
        Box depth
        150.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        20.9  kg
        Stand width
        450.0  mm
        Stand height
        70.0  mm
        Stand depth
        230.0  mm
        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        70.0  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Tabletop stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Philips OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.