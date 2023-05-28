Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Tabletop stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
Gorgeous. In every way.
From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With next-gen Ambilight, LEDs behind the screen immerse you in a halo of colourful light that's more detailed, better defined and more in sync with the action than ever! Plus, you can liven up a blank screen with the Aurora-curated collection of images and videos, which look great with Ambilight.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.
The bright panel and lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV means you’ll see deep blacks, not gray—and the smallest details leap from the shadows and bright areas. The picture looks incredible even if viewed at an angle, and you won’t need to turn down the lights! All major HDR formats are supported.
The satin-chrome swivel stand makes placement a breeze while the dark metal frame and zero-bezel design lend a real sense of style. Our TV packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, and our printed materials use recycled paper.
Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Feel immersed with a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a film night to remember.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.
Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag get the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay and super-smooth natural motion. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills.
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
