Behind the TV, Ambilight matches the action with a halo of colourful light. Movies go further, gaming gets epic, and you feel closer than ever before.
The P5 picture engine perfects each frame. For fizzing colours, bursting contrast and detail, and motion that’s slick as chips – whatever the source.
Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, and 6,500 other Play Store apps – all at your fingertips. Stuck for where to start? Just ask Google.
Say goodbye to lag and stutter. The One moves, steers, and jumps, right when you do. While Ambilight unlocks a whole new gaming dimension.
