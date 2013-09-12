Search terms
With a sporting career that began in the 80s, and after many successes, Teo Martin Motorsport team relaunched its activity in 2015 winning in the International GT Open with a McLaren 650S GT3, driven by Miguel Ramos and Alvaro Parente.
After that achievement, the team became new International GT Open teams champions in 2016 plus two teams vicechampionships in 2017 and 2019 and one drivers vice championship in 2017.
Teo Martín Motorsport grew up in the Euroformula Open with one teams and drivers vice championship plus a rookie title all in 2018 season and settled in World Series Formula V8 3.5 with one win, several podiums and rookie title in 2017 too Junior Team in national and international go-karts competitions and own simracing team complete Teo Martín Motorsport programs that year.
In addition to these programs, the Spanish team entered two cars in 2019 Spanish Touring Car Championship winning all the titles (Drivers, Teams, Constructors and Rookies) plus one more program in Spanish Carcross Championship (Overall P3 in Junior class).
Teo Martín Motorsport has confirmed that Marcelo Hahn and Allam Khodair will be participating in 2020 for the International GT Open title in Pro-Am class.
Marcelo Hahn (Sao Paulo, 1968) is a Brazilian pilot who started racing professionally in the 2005 Masserati Brazil Trophy for three seasons until, in 2008, he first climbed into a GT3 in the Brazilian Championship to achieve the runner-up in the next two years. It would be in 2013 when he would achieve his first title in the South American Championship.
Since 2017 he has participated in the International GT Open in the ProAm category, in which he has finished third in the last two seasons.
This year he will seek the title again at the controls of the McLaren 720S GT3 of the Teo Martín Motorsport team.
Allam Khodair (Sao Paulo, 1981) is a Brazilian driver who, after his time in karting, started to run professionally in 2002 in the Brazilian Formula Renault 2.0, where he finished third overall, and later won the title of the Brazilian Formula Renault one year later.
His stage in formulas concludes in the 2004 season where he focuses on touring car competitions in Brazil until he made the leap to the GT3 in 2008 at the Brazilian Championship.
Since 2017 he participates in the International GT Open in the ProAm category and this year he will seek the title of his category again at the controls of the McLaren 720S GT3 of the Teo Martin Motorsport team.
GT Sport today announced the 2020 race calendar of the International GT Open.
The 2020 International GT Open maintains its structure of 7 two-race events, all in top F.1 tracks.
8-9 August
20-23 August
12-13 September
26-27 September
16-18 October
29-01 November
|
Opening year
|
1986
|
Length
|
4,381 km
|
Altitude
|
Up to 220m
|
Total turns
|
14
|
Left turns
|
6
|
Right turns
|
8
|
Opening year
|
1970
|
Length
|
5,840 km
|
Altitude
|
Up to 427m
|
Total turns
|
15
|
Left turns
|
6
|
Right turns
|
9
|
Opening year
|
1969
|
Length
|
4,326 km
|
Altitude
|
Up to 660m
|
Total turns
|
10
|
Left turns
|
3
|
Right turns
|
7
|
Opening year
|
1921
|
Length
|
5,793 km
|
Altitude
|
Up to 160m
|
Total turns
|
11
|
Left turns
|
4
|
Right turns
|
7
|
Opening year
|
1924
|
Length
|
7,004 km
|
Altitude
|
Up to 410m
|
Total turns
|
20
|
Left turns
|
9
|
Right turns
|
11
|
Opening year
|
1991
|
Length
|
4,655 km
|
Altitude
|
Up to 109m
|
Total turns
|
16
|
Left turns
|
8
|
Right turns
|
8
In 2020, the International GT Open will play its 15th season, confirming itself as one of the main Pro-Am platforms in Europe.
Since its inauguration in 2006 the championship has enjoyed a constant expansion and a growing success with a calendar of seven tests, all in Formula 1 circuits, 12 manufacturers and 30 cars on the track and a large television coverage with up to 72 countries live and 33 in deferred.