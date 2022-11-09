If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.

For products that do not have a repair option, we offer our consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.

To find a repair or discount voucher solution for your defective product, please register in our online portal.

For coffee machines and Avent products, please contact our Contact Centre.

Please note: When registering your product, if you are unhappy with the proposed solution and do not wish to proceed with the repair process, you can close the request at any time. Contact our Contact Centre for additional support.

