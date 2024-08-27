My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging

If the instructions below don't help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so that we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2 year warranty.
If your toothbrush is not charging, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
The information on this page applies to the following models:HX3792/11 , HX3792/12 , HX3689/43 . Click here to show more product numbers ›