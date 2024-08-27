Philips Support My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging

If the instructions below don't help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so that we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2 year warranty.



If your toothbrush is not charging, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.



We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.

1. Use the correct charger. The chargers for all Sonicare toothbrushes are different and not compatible with other Sonicare models. We recommend charging the toothbrush by using the original charger that came with your toothbrush.



Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before 1 September 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support. 2. Use a different power source. Does your toothbrush not charge when it is plugged in? Your plug socket might not work. Try using a different plug socket to charge it.

3. Check if your charging adapter or cord is damaged. Try checking if your charging adapter or cord is damaged. If you notice any damage to your adapter or cord, stop using it immediately. Purchase a replacement in our online store.



Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before 1 September 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support. 4. Place the toothbrush correctly on the charger. If you use a charging stand, pad or glass, ensure that your toothbrush is placed centrally on the charger. The toothbrush will release two short beeps or the battery light indicator will light up, confirming that the toothbrush is placed on the charger correctly.



Ensure that the charger is not placed on a metal surface or near other chargers, as this may cause interference while charging. Are you still having issues with your toothbrush? If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush.