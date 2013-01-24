Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Coaxial cable

SWV2204W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    Coaxial cable

    SWV2204W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Coaxial cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Coaxial cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this Pal-type Coaxial Cable

      • 10 m
      • Pal Plugs

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99487 3
        Quantity
        1

      • Dimensions

        Product length
        23.5  cm
        Product width
        195  mm
        Product height
        56  mm
        Gross weight
        0.36  kg
        Net weight
        0.30  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06  kg

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        0

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          *

          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.