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  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Headphones

SHS3300BK/10

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Extra bass

Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance.

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for powerful sound

Extra bass

  • 15-mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

27 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Technical specifications

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