Headphones

SHS3300BK/10
  • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
    Headphones

    SHS3300BK/10

    Extra bass

    Extra bass

Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance.

    Headphones

    Extra bass

    Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits

    Extra bass

    Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits

    Headphones

    Extra bass

    Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      for powerful sound

      • 15-mm drivers/open-back
      • Earhook

      27 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

      Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Contoured ear hook increases wearing comfort and stability

      The ear hook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. The ear hook is the part that is in contact with the back of your ears and keeps the headphones on your ears

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

      This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        copper
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated

      • Convenience

        Wearing Style
        Earhook

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0452  kg
        Net weight
        0.0175  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0277  kg
        EAN
        69 51613 99170 1

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        35.4  cm
        Width
        19.2  cm
        Height
        23.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.74  kg
        Net weight
        0.42  kg
        Tare weight
        1.32  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99170 8

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        18.2  cm
        Width
        8.6  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Gross weight
        0.1782  kg
        Net weight
        0.0525  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1257  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99170 5

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        3.5 cm*1.8 cm*6.1 cm
        Weight
        0.0175  kg

