Extra bass
Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ear hook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. The ear hook is the part that is in contact with the back of your ears and keeps the headphones on your ears
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
