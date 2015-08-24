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Discontinued

Headphones

SHS3300WT/10

Extra bass

Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.

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for powerful sound

Extra bass

  • 15mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectivly by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

Contoured earhook increase wearing comfort and stability

The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Technical specifications

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