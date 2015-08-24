Discontinued
SHS3300WT/10
Extra bass
Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.
15mm drivers/open-back
Earhook
This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectivly by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.
The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.