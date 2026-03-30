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  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser

Discontinued

Philips AventMicrowave steam steriliser

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Fast microwave steam steriliser
The Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser is a great choice for fast, effective sterilising at home or away. Up to four Philips Avent bottles or products can be sterilised at once, with 99.9% of germs killed in just 2 minutes.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

For use at home or away

Fast microwave steam steriliser

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilises in 2 minutes

  • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles

  • Fits most microwaves

Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.

Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 