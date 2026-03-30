Discontinued
SCF281/02
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 2 minutes
Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
Fits most microwaves
The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.
The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.