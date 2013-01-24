Home
Shaver series 7000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S7921/51
1 Awards
    The new Philips smart shaver series 7000 is co-developed with dermatologists and offers a personalised plan to reduce skin irritation, even for the most sensitive skin. Because everyone's skin is different.

      Minimise irritation, personalise your shave

      Effective for 89% of users with highly irritable skin*

      • Personal Shave Plan
      • SmartSensor Technology
      • Sensitive shave settings
      • SkinGlide rings
      A plan that tackles your personal skin issues

      A plan that tackles your personal skin issues

      Create a personal shave plan to tackle your specific skin issues: redness, burning, ingrown hairs or dry skin. As your skin improves, your plan will adapt to give you updated advice.

      SmartSensor Technology perfects your shaving technique

      SmartSensor Technology perfects your shaving technique

      Track your technique in real time and get tips to perfect your shaving. An accelerometer tracks your shaving moves and communicates with the app via Bluetooth® to give you immediate feedback.

      Sensitive shave settings customised for your skin

      Sensitive shave settings customised for your skin

      Shave with the recommended speed setting, customised for your skin, or choose your own. Options include normal, sensitive and extra-sensitive.

      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

      Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.

      5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Click-on styler and brush for trimming and facial cleansing

      Click-on styler and brush for trimming and facial cleansing

      Click-on beard styler has 5 length settings for beard styling, perfect stubble and pre-trimming. The cleansing brush is designed for deep, gentle cleansing together with your choice of cleanser. We recommend using the brush before shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

      1 hour charging time

      1 hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Comes with a 2 year guarantee

      Comes with a 2 year guarantee

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2 year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Software

        App
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        • GroomTribe
        Bluetooth®
        • Version 4.1 (Bluetooth® Smart)
        • 10 m range
        iPhone compatibility
        Compatible*
        Android compatibility
        Compatible*
        iPad compatibility
        Not compatible

      • Shaving Performance

        SkinComfort
        • SkinGlide Rings
        • SkinProtection System
        • Aquatec Wet and Dry
        Shaving system
        GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
        Contour following
        5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Beard styler
        • Deep facial cleansing brush
        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge for 1 shave
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 level battery indicator
        • Sensitive Shave Settings
        • Bluetooth indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Frame colour
        Ocean Blue
        Front colour
        Matte White

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
        Cleansing brush head SH560
        Replace every 3–6 months

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick beard styler
      • SmartClick cleansing brush

          Awards

          • Effective for 89% of men with high skin irritation - Tested in Germany & UK in 2016 with 139 men
          • Blades protect skin and cut close, even with 3-day stubble - vs Predecessor SensoTouch 2D
          • 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush — tested in UK among dissatisfied blade users
          • Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at www.philips.com/smartshaver
          • Apple, the Apple logo, iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.
          • Android is a trademark of Google Inc.
          • Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc.
          • The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips N.V. is under licence.

