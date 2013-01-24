Home
Shaver series 1000

Dry electric shaver

S1300/04
1 Awards
    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

      Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

      • CloseCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      30 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      30 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      You'll have 30+ minutes of shaving time - that's about 9 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

      Cordless operation only

      Cordless operation only

      This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        CloseCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        30 min / 9 shaves
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        2  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery low indicator
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Pampa green

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

          Awards

          • Compared to other entry-level leading foil and rotary shavers

