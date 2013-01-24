Home
DreamStation Go

Heated Humidifier

HH1531/05
    -{discount-value}

    Don’t give up the comfort of heated humidification when you’re on the go. With its water-saving technology, the convenience of using tap water, and a compact design, you can enjoy heated humidification anywhere your travels take you. See all benefits

    Smart humidification. All night long.

    Don’t give up the comfort of heated humidification when you’re on the go. With its water-saving technology, the convenience of using tap water, and a compact design, you can enjoy heated humidification anywhere your travels take you. See all benefits

      Smart humidification. All night long.

      • Thinnest travel humidifier¹
      • Uses tap or bottled water³
      • Water-saving technology
      • Works with any mask you like²
      Lightweight, compact design makes it easy to pack and carry

      Lightweight, compact design makes it easy to pack and carry

      The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to make packing a breeze. It’s the thinnest travel heated humidifier among leading PAP brands⁵, so it’s easy to take along whether your traveling by land, sea, or air.

      Smart humidification. All night long.

      Smart humidification. All night long.

      DreamStation Go features water-saving technology designed to give you a full night of heated humidification⁴ by actively monitoring ambient conditions and therapy settings and automatically adjusting moisture delivery when humidifier target time is enabled. Also, In the event you underfill or forget to fill the humidifier, our heater plate shutdown feature will take over to prevent dry, uncomfortable air from being delivered to you for the remainder of the night.

      Manages water usage evenly for comfort throughout the night

      Manages water usage evenly for comfort throughout the night

      The DreamStation Go heated humidifier’s water-saving technology adapts to a wide range of ambient conditions to deliver humidification evenly throughout the full night’s sleep.⁴ You can enjoy the same all-night comfort you experience at home, no matter where your travels take you.

      Use any mask you like

      Use any mask you like

      When you’ve found a mask you’re comfortable with, the last thing you want to do is be forced to switch your mask while travelling. The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to work with any mask that works for you, so you can enjoy on-the-go heated humidification from the comfort of your own mask.²

      Technical Specifications

      • Humidifier Details

        Size
        14.7cm x 5.9 cm x 15.1 cm
        Weight
        344.7 g
        Humidifier Capacity
        240 ml
        Tubing compatibility
        Micro-flexible 12 mm, 15 mm, and 22 mm standard tubing
        Water compatibility
        Distilled, tap, bottled*
        Humidifier usage while on Battery power
        No
        Warranty
        2 years

          • 1. When compared against Transcend, HDM Z1, AirMini (does not offer heated humidifier), Devilbiss
          • 2. DreamStation Go is equipped with a universal adapter designed to fit all standard 22mm OD connections.
          • 3. In very hard water areas, it is recommended that you use distilled or bottled water.
          • 4. Adjusts humidification output when water-saver target time is enabled. Refer to the User Manual for more information.
          • 5. When compared against ResMed AirSense, AirStart; Devilbiss IntelliPAP 1 and IntelliPAP 2; Fisher and Paykel – SleepStyle, Icon

