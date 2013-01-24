Search terms
Smart humidification. All night long.
Don’t give up the comfort of heated humidification when you’re on the go. With its water-saving technology, the convenience of using tap water, and a compact design, you can enjoy heated humidification anywhere your travels take you. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to make packing a breeze. It’s the thinnest travel heated humidifier among leading PAP brands⁵, so it’s easy to take along whether your traveling by land, sea, or air.
DreamStation Go features water-saving technology designed to give you a full night of heated humidification⁴ by actively monitoring ambient conditions and therapy settings and automatically adjusting moisture delivery when humidifier target time is enabled. Also, In the event you underfill or forget to fill the humidifier, our heater plate shutdown feature will take over to prevent dry, uncomfortable air from being delivered to you for the remainder of the night.
The DreamStation Go heated humidifier’s water-saving technology adapts to a wide range of ambient conditions to deliver humidification evenly throughout the full night’s sleep.⁴ You can enjoy the same all-night comfort you experience at home, no matter where your travels take you.
When you’ve found a mask you’re comfortable with, the last thing you want to do is be forced to switch your mask while travelling. The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to work with any mask that works for you, so you can enjoy on-the-go heated humidification from the comfort of your own mask.²
Humidifier Details