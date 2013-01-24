Proven nebulizer technology

Reduced Treatment Times - Our Sidestream nebulizer is specially designed to keep your treatment times as short as possible. As the InnoSpire Essence pushes air through the tube, additional air is drawn in through the top of the nebulizer to create a fast flow of aerosol medication for you to inhale. Treatments can take as little as 6 minutes* Consistent delivery of high quality aerosol therapy - Sidestream is designed to withstand frequent and repeated use and will continue to efficiently deliver your nebulizer medication until it is time for replacement.