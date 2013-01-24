Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

InnoSpire Essence

Compressor Nebulizer System

HH1340/00
  • A nebulizer system you can rely upon A nebulizer system you can rely upon A nebulizer system you can rely upon
    -{discount-value}

    InnoSpire Essence Compressor Nebulizer System

    HH1340/00

    A nebulizer system you can rely upon

    When reliability is key choose InnoSpire Essence. Essence provides fast, efficient nebulized drug therapy for you and your family at home. See all benefits

    InnoSpire Essence Compressor Nebulizer System

    A nebulizer system you can rely upon

    When reliability is key choose InnoSpire Essence. Essence provides fast, efficient nebulized drug therapy for you and your family at home. See all benefits

    A nebulizer system you can rely upon

    When reliability is key choose InnoSpire Essence. Essence provides fast, efficient nebulized drug therapy for you and your family at home. See all benefits

    InnoSpire Essence Compressor Nebulizer System

    A nebulizer system you can rely upon

    When reliability is key choose InnoSpire Essence. Essence provides fast, efficient nebulized drug therapy for you and your family at home. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all nebulisers-compressors

      A nebulizer system you can rely upon

      • Compact home-use device
      • Fast, effective treatment
      • Nebulizer kit included
      Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

      Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

      Capable of nebulizing a wide variety of medications that are routinely with nebulizers used to treat various respiratory conditions.

      Designed for intermittant use

      Designed for intermittant use

      Designed for intermittant use and suitable for the home, InnoSpire Essence provides the consistent delivery high-quality aerosol treatment that you can rely on.

      Treatment delivered in 6-8 minutes*

      Treatment delivered in 6-8 minutes*

      InnoSpire Elegance combined with the SideStream Nebulizer, is designed to provide fast drug delivery and short treatment times.

      Robust design meets reliability

      Robust design meets reliability

      InnoSpire Essence is designed to both fit your lifestyle and cope with frequent use. You can be confident that you will receive high quality aerosol for the life of the nebulizer.

      Proven nebulizer technology

      Proven nebulizer technology

      Reduced Treatment Times - Our Sidestream nebulizer is specially designed to keep your treatment times as short as possible. As the InnoSpire Essence pushes air through the tube, additional air is drawn in through the top of the nebulizer to create a fast flow of aerosol medication for you to inhale. Treatments can take as little as 6 minutes* Consistent delivery of high quality aerosol therapy - Sidestream is designed to withstand frequent and repeated use and will continue to efficiently deliver your nebulizer medication until it is time for replacement.

      Boosts air flow for a faster treatment time

      Boosts air flow for a faster treatment time

      Together with the SideStream reusable nebulizer, InnoSpire Elegance provides consistently fast and efficient aerosol therapy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        Warranty
        3 years

      • Design

        Compact
        Weighs only 1.5 kg

      • Operating parameters

        Electrical rating/ power
        230 V / 50 Hz, 1 Amp
        Maximum flow rate
        8 LPM
        Mode of operation
        Intermittent (30 min. on/off)
        Average flow rate
        6 LPM @ 10 psi

      • Product details

        Weight
        1.5 kg
        Size
        165x165x108 mm
        Noise level
        58 ±3 dBA
        Treatment time (6-8 minutes*)
        * 2.5ml Salbutamol dose

      • Performance data

        MMAD
        2.9 µm
        Fine particle fraction
        77% below 5 µm
        Nebulization capacity
        8 ml

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • * Using a 2.5ml Salbutamol dose

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.