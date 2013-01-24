Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Ironing board cover

GC023/00
Find support for this product
  • AquaBlock anti-drip cover AquaBlock anti-drip cover AquaBlock anti-drip cover
    -{discount-value}

    Ironing board cover

    GC023/00
    Find support for this product

    AquaBlock anti-drip cover

    The AquaBlock anti-drip cover prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor and makes gliding easy and smooth with its unique multi-layer construction. This board cover is ideal for ironing with a steam generator. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Ironing board cover

    AquaBlock anti-drip cover

    The AquaBlock anti-drip cover prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor and makes gliding easy and smooth with its unique multi-layer construction. This board cover is ideal for ironing with a steam generator. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all iron-accessories

      AquaBlock anti-drip cover

      Ideal for steam generators

      • AquaBlock
      No water drips onto the floor: AquaBlock cover technology

      No water drips onto the floor: AquaBlock cover technology

      AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

      Multi-layer construction for easy and smooth gliding

      Multi-layer construction for easy and smooth gliding

      This board cover is based on a multi-layer construction with 4 layers providing heat resistance during ironing, easy gliding, anti-drip protection and comfortable ironing.

      Universal fit for standard ironing boards 110-125 x 30-45 cm

      Universal fit for standard ironing boards 110-125 x 30-45 cm

      This replacement board cover is suitable for standard ironing board surfaces measuring 110-125 cm long and 30-45 cm wide.

      Easy-fit fastener system

      Easy-fit fastener system

      The board cover comes with an easy-fit fastener system that keeps it tightly adjusted to the ironing board.

      AquaBlock anti-drip cover

      AquaBlock anti-drip cover

      AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

      Technical Specifications

      • Board cover

        Anti-drip cover
        Yes
        Board cover design
        Butterfly
        Universal cover
        Yes

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        GC220

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recyclable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.