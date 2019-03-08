Discontinued
24PHS4304/12
LED TV
Small is still perfect with the LED TV that delivers in tight spaces. Pixel Plus HD keeps the picture crisp, and sound is clear. Whether it’s binge-worthy shows while you cook, or movies while you’re on the treadmill.
60 cm (24")
200 Picture Performance Index
LED TV
Pixel Plus HD
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.