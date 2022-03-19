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TV
All series
4300 series LED TV
Discontinued
Support
24PHS4304/12
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Control your TV with your smart device
The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.
Firmwarehistory
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (5)
How to reinstall channels in Philips TV
What to do if the front LED light blinks in a repeating pattern?
What to do if the TV will not switch on?
What to do when the TV does not respond to the infrared remote control?
How to update the software of Philips TV? (non-Android TVs)
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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