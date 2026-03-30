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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionMore vision

12580B1

Feel safe, drive safe
For the best compromise between light-beam performance and a very competitive price, with original equipment quality for greater safety and comfort
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Original equipment

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H15

  • 12 V, 55/15 W

  • Up to 30% more vision

  • Best value for money

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Optimised lifetime and durability

Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

Respecting the high quality standard of the ECE homologation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

Technical specifications

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