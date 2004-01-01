Home
Vision

Car headlights

12580B1
    For the best compromise between light-beam performance and a very competitive price, with original equipment quality for greater safety and comfort See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Original equipment

      • Type of lamp: H15
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V, 55/15 W
      • More light

      Optimised lifetime and durability

      Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

      Respecting the high quality standard of the ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12 V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B1
        EAN1
        8719018020017
        EAN3
        8719018020031

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55/15 W

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12580B1
        Ordering code
        20001730

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.7  g
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        25.5  cm
        Width
        19  cm

      • Product description

        Type
        H15
        Application
        • High beam
        • DRL
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        • Vision
        • Standard
        Technology
        Halogen
        Designation
        12580B1
        Base
        PGJ23T-1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        36.3  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        23.3  g
        Width
        4.6  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Standard
        Product highlight
        Philips standard bulbs

