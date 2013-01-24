Butternut squash Risotto with crispy sage & pancetta

1 butternut squash, deseeded and cut lengthways into wedges
olive oil
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 litre chicken or vegetable stock, preferably organic
40 grams of unsalted butter
1 small onion, peeled and halved
2 sticks of celery, trimmed
300 grams of risotto rice
125 millilitres of white wine
12 slices of pancetta or dry-cured smoky bacon
1 bunch of fresh sage, leaves picked
2 handfuls of freshly grated Parmesan cheese
extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Preheat your oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. In an ovenproof dish, toss the squash wedges with a little olive oil, salt and pepper, then roast for 30 minutes, or until soft. Meanwhile, bring the stock to the boil in a small saucepan on a high heat, then reduce to a very gentle simmer. Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the HomeCooker pan, then set the temperature to 130°C.
Once the pan has heated up, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and half the butter. Sit the Cutting tower alongside the HomeCooker with the coarse grater in place and switch it on. Run through the onion and celery into the pan (if you don’t have a Cutting tower, simply finely chop by hand). Set the timer for 10 minutes, so the veg are soft but not coloured.
Add the rice to the pan and set the temperature to 175°C. Set the timer for 5 minutes, so the rice turns translucent. Add the white wine and let it bubble for a couple of minutes, then pour in the hot stock. Reduce the temperature to 130°C and set the timer for 20 minutes.
Scoop the soft squash out of its skin. Add it to the pan, set the temperature to 70°C and set the timer for a final 2 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan on a medium-high heat. Fry the pancetta and sage leaves until crispy, removing to a plate lined with kitchen paper when done.
Turn the HomeCooker off, remove the pan and the stirrer attachment. Mix in the Parmesan and remaining butter, season to taste then pop the lid on the pan and leave to sit for 2 minutes. Divide between your plates, top with the crispy sage and pancetta, drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil and serve right away.
