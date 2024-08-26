QD OLED delivers vivid, true-to-life colors, perfect blacks, and seemless motion with superior response times. While LCDs offer reliable performance and affordability. QD OLED provides unmatched visual quality and realism. Embrace the future of display technology with QD OLED.
HDR vs HDR TrueBlack 400
Experience more vibrant colors and witness true blacks. Your gaming environments become more lifelike with deeper immersion and enhanced visual clarity.
Infinite contrast ratios
Whether exploring dark dungeons or vibrant landscapes, QD OLED monitors excel at delivering visually stunning gaming experiences by providing a high contrast ratio, thanks to their deep black color expression.
Experience fast refresh rates
Evnia QD OLED monitors support high refresh rates, giving you a competitive edge in games that require speed and agility—helping to eliminate screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag, providing a tear-free gaming experience.
Introducing Philips Evnia OLED/QD OLED monitors
LCD vs QD OLED
Our Three-Year OLED and QD OLED Warranty
Philips' OLED and QD OLED displays are covered by a three-year factory warranty; which includes OLED and QD OLED burn-in coverage*. To provide you with an extra layer of security, we have included some basic care guidelines for each applicable OLED and QD OLED product and this can be found under the "Special Care for OLED Monitors" and "Special Care for QD OLED Monitors" documents located in the Manuals and Documentation section of the Philips support page for the corresponding product.
* Subject to Philips' Warranty terms. Coverage for OLED and QD OLED burn-in is subject to adherence to the model-specific "Special Care for OLED Monitors" and "Special Care for QD OLED monitors" documents. Valid in the EU region only.
FAQs
What is QD OLED?
QD OLED represents a fusion of Quantum Dots (QD) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technologies, combining the strengths of both into one impressive innovation. In essence, OLED displays rely on pixels (or diodes 1) to deliver exceptional contrast, superb picture quality, and intricate details.
With QD OLED, quantum dots are strategically placed on these diodes, enhancing brightness and enabling a broader color spectrum. This innovative process results in unparalleled clarity and a more expansive color palette.
Is QD OLED good for gaming?
QD OLED is an excellent option for gaming as it delivers the best picture quality the market has to offer. With QD OLED's impressive brightness levels and infinite contrast ratio, it creates a real gaming powerhouse when it is combined with other premium specs like 240Hz and UHD 4K resolution.
Is QD OLED worth it?
When it comes to gaming, the demand for flawless images is paramount. QD OLED monitors operate at the pixel level, refreshing images individually rather than in sections like other technologies. Whether you’re a casual or a passionate gamer, QD OLED meets all your needs by flawlessly delivering every detail and dynamic image, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the game. So, long story short, it is indeed worth it!
What are the benefits of QD OLED?
There are many benefits to gaming with a QD OLED monitor. However, to name a few key points, the infinite contrast levels, deep blacks, high brightness levels, and bright colors are the items that make QD OLED truly shine.
What is the difference between OLED and QD OLED?
QD OLED represents a hybrid approach that marries OLED panels and quantum dot technology. This in turn makes for a "best of both worlds" scenario both technologies combine in QD OLED to make a truly beautiful panel.
Explore the OLED/QD OLED experience
Harness Potential with Evnia OLED/QD OLED Monitors
