Philips Evnia Dual Resolution banner image

Philips Dual Mode Monitors

One Monitor, Two Modes

 
Speed or Sharpness? Now You Get Both.
 
The Philips Evnia gives you elite gaming flexibility — switch between 4K UHD at 160Hz for immersive, crystal-clear detail, or FHD at 320Hz for esports-level responsiveness. Fast IPS, HDR, and low input lag deliver every frame with precision.

People are enjoying the workplace with Philips monitors

Switch Gears, Not Screens.

 
Dominate with 320Hz speed or dazzle in 4K at 160Hz—whatever your game demands, this monitor flexes with you. Dual Mode puts you in control, letting you choose the perfect balance of resolution and refresh rate: go FHD at 320Hz for ultra-fast shooters, or switch to 4K UHD at 160Hz for rich, immersive visuals. Built for gamers who do it all!

Philips Evnia Dual Resolution video banner image

Features at your fingertips

 

Dual Mode

 
 
Effortlessly toggle between 4K UHD @160Hz and FHD @320Hz. Greater flexibility, zero compromises.

 

Fast IPS

Panel

 
Philips Fast IPS display with UltraClear 4K delivers sharp, color-accurate visuals.

 

Color that

delivers

 
With VESA-certified DisplayHDR™, what you see is what you get — vibrant, lifelike, uncompromised.

 

0.5 ms Smart MBR

fast response

 
Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR delivers sharp, blur-free visuals—perfect for fast-paced gaming.

 

For every kind of gamer

 

The Content Creator

 
160Hz 4K. Precision in motion.

Edit, animate, and design with ultra-smooth 160Hz refresh rate and stunning 4K clarit —ideal for high-end creative workflows.

 

The FPS Pro

 
320Hz Responsiveness. No excuses.

Dominate every round with split-second responsiveness and fluid gameplay

 

The Streamer

 
Balanced performance. Always on.

Game, stream, and chat with stable performance and optimized multitasking—your setup, your show.

 

The Console Gamer

 
HDMI 2.1, UHD@120Hz. Ready to play.

Experience immersive visuals with HDR, low input lag, and seamless compatibility across next-gen consoles.

 

Philps Evnia Precision Center

Philips Evnia
Precision Center

 

Philips Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software
designed to optimize your monitor with intuitive controls.

Discover More

