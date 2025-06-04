The Philips Evnia gives you elite gaming flexibility — switch between 4K UHD at 160Hz for immersive, crystal-clear detail, or FHD at 320Hz for esports-level responsiveness. Fast IPS, HDR, and low input lag deliver every frame with precision.
Switch Gears, Not Screens.
Dominate with 320Hz speed or dazzle in 4K at 160Hz—whatever your game demands, this monitor flexes with you. Dual Mode puts you in control, letting you choose the perfect balance of resolution and refresh rate: go FHD at 320Hz for ultra-fast shooters, or switch to 4K UHD at 160Hz for rich, immersive visuals. Built for gamers who do it all!
Features at your fingertips
Dual Mode
Effortlessly toggle between 4K UHD @160Hz and FHD @320Hz. Greater flexibility, zero compromises.
Fast IPS
Panel
Philips Fast IPS display with UltraClear 4K delivers sharp, color-accurate visuals.
Color that
delivers
With VESA-certified DisplayHDR™, what you see is what you get — vibrant, lifelike, uncompromised.
0.5 ms Smart MBR
fast response
Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR delivers sharp, blur-free visuals—perfect for fast-paced gaming.
For every kind of gamer
The Content Creator
160Hz 4K. Precision in motion.
Edit, animate, and design with ultra-smooth 160Hz refresh rate and stunning 4K clarit —ideal for high-end creative workflows.
The FPS Pro
320Hz Responsiveness. No excuses.
Dominate every round with split-second responsiveness and fluid gameplay
The Streamer
Balanced performance. Always on.
Game, stream, and chat with stable performance and optimized multitasking—your setup, your show.
The Console Gamer
HDMI 2.1, UHD@120Hz. Ready to play.
Experience immersive visuals with HDR, low input lag, and seamless compatibility across next-gen consoles.
Philips Evnia Precision Center
Philips Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize your monitor with intuitive controls.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
