Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Interdental - Nozzles

HX8012/33
Sonicare
Find support for this product
Sonicare
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss. Don't floss? Then AirFloss. Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8012/33
    Find support for this product

    Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

    Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps to clean up to 5 x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

    Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

    Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps to clean up to 5 x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all airfloss-nozzles

      Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

      Removes plaque where brushing can't

      • w/ 2 Nozzles
      Technology that cleans with a touch

      Technology that cleans with a touch

      AirFloss utilises unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurised air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth's surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

      Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Items included

        AirFloss Nozzle
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        Nozzles
        Best results change every 6m

      • Design and finishing

        Nozzle colour
        • Pink with pink tip
        • Pink with white tip

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • than manual tooth-brushing alone

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.