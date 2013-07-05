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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    BDT5551EH/02

    More audience interaction

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touchscreen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before.

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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

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    More audience interaction

    with the touchscreen 140-cm (55") LED Display

    • 55"
    • Edge LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Edge LED Backlight

    Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate and a true, uniform colour range.

    Slim bezel design for a stylish look

    A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in with just about any environment. With the slim bezel design it is easy to integrate the display in any interior or application.

    Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

    The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

    2 simultaneous touch points

    Enjoy amazing functionality with 2 simultaneous touch points on this touch display. More flexibility and optimum performance couples with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction.

    USB Plug-and-Play compatible

    Simply connect the display via USB to your media player for automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

    Open Pluggable Specification Slot

    Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

    Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

    Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

    Compatible with all leading operating systems

    Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.6  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920 x 1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.21 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Response time (typical)
      6.5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
      • RJ45
      • VGA-out (via DVI-I)
      AV input
      • Composite (BNC) x 1
      • Component (BNC) x 1
      • DVI-D x 1
      AV output
      Audio (L/R) x 1
      Other connections
      • AC-out
      • Display Port
      • DVI Out
      • External loudspeaker connector
      • HDMI
      • IR out
      • OPS
      • USB

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      • DVI
      • IR Loop through
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Smart Insert
      Energy-saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Safety control functions
      • Heat Control
      • Temperature Sensor
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 12 W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      90 ~ 264 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      110  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60 Hz
      • 480p, 60 Hz
      • 576p, 50 Hz
      • 576i, 50 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Box depth
      280  mm
      Box height
      980  mm
      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
      Box width
      1480  mm
      Set Width
      1273  mm
      Product weight
      47  kg
      Set Height
      745  mm
      Set Depth
      80.5  mm
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
      Bezel width
      29 mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      55.5  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Multi User Touch SW
      • Tabletop stand

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Warranty
      3-year warranty

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Optical sensing
      Touchpoints
      2 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      5 mm tempered safety glass

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Multi User Touch SW
    • Optional accessories: Tabletop stand
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