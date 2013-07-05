Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- Optional accessories: Multi User Touch SW
- Optional accessories: Tabletop stand
BDT5551EH/02
More audience interaction
Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touchscreen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before.See all benefits
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The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate and a true, uniform colour range.
A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in with just about any environment. With the slim bezel design it is easy to integrate the display in any interior or application.
The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.
Enjoy amazing functionality with 2 simultaneous touch points on this touch display. More flexibility and optimum performance couples with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction.
Simply connect the display via USB to your media player for automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.
Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.
Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.
Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Sound
Power
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Interactivity
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