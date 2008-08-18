This 46" professional LCD monitor will deliver your message. Whether used in a network, a tiled matrix or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to satisfy the most demanding applications
HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable
HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.
Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p
This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
Portrait mode operability
This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.
Hidden and lockable control buttons
The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.
Monitor is network controllable for remote management
Network controllability allows user to control and adjust monitors remotely through RS232 protocol.
VGA loop through enables daisy chaining to multiple monitors
Multiple screen daisy chain effectively distributes control and visual content from a single source to an array of monitors in various locations within a site.
Advanced anti-image sticking function
Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.
Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Diagonal screen size (metric)
116.8
cm
Diagonal screen size (inch)
46
inch
Aspect ratio
16:9
Pixel pitch
0.53025 x 0.53025 mm
Optimum resolution
1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness
450
cd/m²
Display colours
16.7 million colours
Contrast ratio (typical)
1500:1
Response time (typical)
6
ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)
178
degree
Viewing angle (vertical)
178
degree
Picture enhancement
3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Picture in Picture
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Horizontal Scanning Frequency
31.5 - 91.1 kHz
Vertical Scanning Frequency
58 - 85 Hz
Display screen type
LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix
Connectivity
PC
VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
RS232 D-Sub9
RS232 D-sub9 output
3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
AV input
HDMI x 2
Component (YPbPr) x 1
Audio (L/R) for YPbPr x 1
Composite (CVBS) x 2
S-video x 1
Audio (L/R) x 2 for CVBS and S-Vid
AV output
Composite (CVBS) x 1
Audio (L/R) x 1
Connectivity Enhancements
External Loudspeaker connector
Convenience
Placement
Portrait
Landscape
Regulatory approvals
CE Mark
RoHS
FCC Class A
UL
OSD Languages
English
French
German
Italian
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Network controllable
RS232
VESA Mount
400 x 200 mm
Detachable Audio
2 x 7 Watts (optional) speakers
Power
Mains power
90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Consumption (On mode)
165 W (typical)
Standby power consumption
< 5 W
Supported Display Resolution
Computer formats
640 x 480, 60, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 50, 60 Hz
Video formats
480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 60 Hz
Dimensions
Set height (with stand)
705
mm
Set height (with stand) (inch)
27.8
inch
Set Width
1122
mm
Set depth (with stand)
406
mm
Set Height
663
mm
Set Depth
138
mm
Set depth (with stand) (inch)
16.0
inch
Set Width (inch)
44.2
inch
Set Height (inch)
26.1
inch
Set Depth (inch)
5.4
inch
MTBF
50,000 (excl. CCFL 60,000) hrs
Technical specifications
Operating temperature range
0 - 40
°C
Relative humidity range
5% - 90%
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Video Playback
NTSC
PAL
SECAM
Accessories
Included accessories
HDMI-DVI adapter cable
VGA cable
Remote Control
Batteries for remote control
User manual on CD-ROM
AC Power Cord
Quick start guide
Optional accessories
Table stand BM05211
Speakers BAL4631S1
Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
Fixed wall mount BM02111
Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212
Miscellaneous
Bezel
metallic anthracite
Warranty
Europe/North America: 3 years
What's in the box?
Other items in the box
HDMI-DVI adapter cable
VGA cable
Remote Control
Batteries for remote control
User manual on CD-ROM
AC Power Cord
Quick start guide
Optional accessories: Table stand BM05211
Optional accessories: Speakers BAL4631S1
Optional accessories: Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount BM02111
Optional accessories: Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212