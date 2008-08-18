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    LCD monitor

    BDL4631V/00

    Impress and involve your audience

    This 46" professional LCD monitor will deliver your message. Whether used in a network, a tiled matrix or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to satisfy the most demanding applications

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    LCD monitor

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    Impress and involve your audience

    • 46"
    • multimedia
    • HDTV monitor
    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

    Hidden and lockable control buttons

    The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.

    Monitor is network controllable for remote management

    Network controllability allows user to control and adjust monitors remotely through RS232 protocol.

    VGA loop through enables daisy chaining to multiple monitors

    Multiple screen daisy chain effectively distributes control and visual content from a single source to an array of monitors in various locations within a site.

    Advanced anti-image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      116.8  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      46  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Pixel pitch
      0.53025 x 0.53025 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colours
      16.7 million colours
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1500:1
      Response time (typical)
      6  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Picture in Picture
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      Horizontal Scanning Frequency
      31.5 - 91.1 kHz
      Vertical Scanning Frequency
      58 - 85 Hz
      Display screen type
      LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
      AV input
      • HDMI x 2
      • Component (YPbPr) x 1
      • Audio (L/R) for YPbPr x 1
      • Composite (CVBS) x 2
      • S-video x 1
      • Audio (L/R) x 2 for CVBS and S-Vid
      AV output
      • Composite (CVBS) x 1
      • Audio (L/R) x 1
      Connectivity Enhancements
      External Loudspeaker connector

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE Mark
      • RoHS
      • FCC Class A
      • UL
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      Network controllable
      RS232
      VESA Mount
      400 x 200 mm
      Detachable Audio
      2 x 7 Watts (optional) speakers

    • Power

      Mains power
      90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      165 W (typical)
      Standby power consumption
      < 5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 75 Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 50, 60 Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60 Hz
      • 480p, 60 Hz
      • 576i, 50 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080p, 60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set height (with stand)
      705  mm
      Set height (with stand) (inch)
      27.8  inch
      Set Width
      1122  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      406  mm
      Set Height
      663  mm
      Set Depth
      138  mm
      Set depth (with stand) (inch)
      16.0  inch
      Set Width (inch)
      44.2  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      26.1  inch
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.4  inch
      MTBF
      50,000 (excl. CCFL 60,000) hrs

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      0 - 40  °C
      Relative humidity range
      5% - 90%

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Table stand BM05211
      • Speakers BAL4631S1
      • Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
      • Fixed wall mount BM02111
      • Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212

    • Miscellaneous

      Bezel
      metallic anthracite
      Warranty
      Europe/North America: 3 years

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
    • VGA cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Table stand BM05211
    • Optional accessories: Speakers BAL4631S1
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount BM02111
    • Optional accessories: Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212
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