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  • Innovative public display for indoor applications Innovative public display for indoor applications Innovative public display for indoor applications

    LCD monitor

    BDL4231CS/00

    Innovative public display for indoor applications

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm (42") LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

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    LCD monitor

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    Innovative public display for indoor applications

    with SmartCard slot

    • 107 cm (42")
    • multimedia
    • HD Ready
    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Wide format WXGA 1366 x 768 resolution for sharper display

    The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate colour display effect.

    Determine different start up settings with Smart Control

    In a networked setting you want to able to control the start up conditions of all displays when the mains power is reconnected or resumed after a power interruption. Via RS232 commands Smart Control allows flexibility over four different start up settings: power status, source input, volume level and picture format. For all four settings you can choose the display to remember their last status or to have a fixed setting when power is reconnected.

    Hidden and lockable control buttons

    The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.

    Integrated SmartCard Xpress Slot for expandability

    SmartCard Xpress is an expansion slot that lends additional functionality to the display. Cards developed by Philips and/or third parties are designed to streamline connectivity with the display via the slot, eliminating the need for external devices.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Wireless SmartLoader for fast cloning

    Provides the ability to copy all menu settings from one display into other displays. The feature ensures uniformity between the sets and significantly reduces installation time. Operates fully wireless.

    Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      107  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      • 1366 x 768 pixels
      • Anti-glare polariser
      Optimum resolution
      1360 x 768 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colours
      16.7 million colours
      Dynamic screen contrast
      3000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Vertical Scanning Frequency
      56 - 75 Hz
      Display screen type
      LCD WXGA Active Matrix TFT

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      AV input
      • HDMI x 2
      • Component (YPbPr) 2 x
      • Audio (L/R) for YPbPr 2 x
      • Composite (CVBS) x 1
      • Audio (L/R) x 1
      • S-video x 1
      Other connections
      S/PDIF out (coaxial)
      Connectivity Enhancements
      • SmartCard Expansion Slot
      • External Loudspeaker connector

    • Convenience

      Picture in Picture
      CVBS PIP on VGA main
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE Mark
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS
      • GOST
      • SEMKO
      Network controllable
      RS232
      VESA Mount
      400 x 200 mm
      Screen Format Adjustments
      • 4:3
      • Widescreen
      • Subtitle Zoom
      • Superwide
      • Zoom 14:9
      • Zoom 16:9

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2
      Output power (RMS)
      2 x 10 W
      Sound Enhancement
      Smart Sound
      Sound System
      • Stereo
      • Mono

    • Power

      Mains power
      90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      186 W (Typical)
      Standby power consumption
      <3.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60 Hz
      • 480p, 60 Hz
      • 576p, 50 Hz
      • 576i, 50 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080i, 60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Box depth
      34.1  mm
      Box height
      74.8  mm
      Box width
      117  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      663  mm
      Set height (with stand) (inch)
      26.1  inch
      Set Width
      1022  mm
      Product weight
      21.0  kg
      Set depth (with stand)
      250  mm
      Set Height
      615  mm
      Set Depth
      129  mm
      Set depth (with stand) (inch)
      9.8  inch
      Set Width (inch)
      40.2  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      24.2  inch
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.1  inch
      Box depth (inch)
      13.4  inch
      Box height (inch)
      29.4  inch
      Box width (inch)
      46.1  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      46.30  lb
      Weight incl. Packaging
      21.8  kg
      Weight incl. Packaging (lb)
      48.06
      MTBF
      100 k (excl. CCFL 50 k) hrs

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      0 - 40  °C
      Relative humidity range
      5% - 90%

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Tabletop stand
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      Optional accessories
      SmartLoader 22AV1135

    • Miscellaneous

      Bezel
      silver
      Warranty
      Europe/North America: 3 years, APMEA: 1 year

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Tabletop stand
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Optional accessories: SmartLoader 22AV1135
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