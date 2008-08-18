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  • High Resolution Public Display High Resolution Public Display High Resolution Public Display

    plasma monitor

    BDH4251V/00

    High Resolution Public Display

    State of the art, cost effective plasma monitor designed for indoor public display applications. The high class deinterlacer, advanced digital video processing and the latest plasma technology guarantee optimal display of your message.

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    High Resolution Public Display

    42" XGA Plasma Monitor

    • 42"
    • XGA
    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

    High brightness (1500 cd/m²) and contrast (15000:1)

    High brightness and contrast values are extremely beneficial in public environments where lighting conditions are variable and often beyond control.

    Motion Adaptive De-interlacing for razor sharp images

    This smart de-interlacing algorithm is able to detect the type of video source (such as Still Picture, Motion Picture or Film) and automatically optimise the de-interlacing process with Spatial, Temporal or Film mode de-interlacing. The result is that it delivers razor sharp and stable images every time.

    Monitor is network controllable for remote management

    Network controllability allows user to control and adjust monitors remotely through RS232 protocol.

    VGA loop through to daisy chain other monitors

    In case more than one screen needs to share the same input signal, VGA loop through offers a cost effective solution in which the VGA input signal is amplified and made available on a VGA output connector which can be connected to the next monitor

    Hidden and lockable control buttons

    The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.

    Advanced anti burn-in functions to prevent ghost images

    A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.

    Long expected panel lifetime of over 60,000 hours

    In public display applications 24/7 operation is often required. Even after 60,000 hours of operation the brightness level of the display will be at least 50% of the initial value.

    Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      107  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1024 x 768
      Brightness
      1500  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1.07 Billion colours
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      15000:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      >160  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      >160  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Picture by Picture
      • Picture in Picture
      • Progressive scan
      • Automatic skin tone correction
      • Colour Enhancement
      • Noise Reduction
      Vertical Scanning Frequency
      50–85 Hz
      Display screen type
      XGA Plasma panel

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • Audio L/R x 1
      • External loudspeaker connector
      PC
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      AV input
      • Component (YPbPr) x 1
      • Audio (L/R) for YPbPr x 1
      • Composite (CVBS) x 1
      • Audio (L/R) x 1
      • S-video x 1
      • Scart 2 x
      • HDMI x 1
      AV output
      • Composite (CVBS) x 1
      • Audio (L/R) x 1
      Other connections
      S/PDIF out (coaxial)
      Audio input for PC
      Audio Left/Right (RCA 2 x)

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Screen-saving functions
      Pixel shift, Image reverse, low bright
      User convenience
      On-screen Display
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE Mark
      • RoHS
      Network controllable
      RS232
      Screen Format Adjustments
      • 4:3
      • Subtitle Zoom
      • Superwide
      • Widescreen
      • Zoom 14:9
      • Zoom 16:9

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      2 X 10 W
      Sound System
      • Mono
      • Stereo

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      320 Watts (typical)
      Standby power consumption
      <1 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60 Hz
      • 480p, 60 Hz
      • 576p, 50 Hz
      • 576i, 50 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Lifetime to 50% brightness
      60000  hour(s)
      Box depth
      330  mm
      Box height
      790  mm
      Box width
      1260  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      716  mm
      Set height (with stand) (inch)
      28.19  inch
      Set Width
      1039  mm
      Product weight
      30.4  kg
      Set depth (with stand)
      280  mm
      Set Height
      628  mm
      Set Depth
      88  mm
      Set depth (with stand) (inch)
      11.02  inch
      Set Width (inch)
      49.9  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      24.72  inch
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.46  inch
      Box depth (inch)
      13.0  inch
      Box height (inch)
      31.1  inch
      Box width (inch)
      49.6  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      67.02  lb
      Weight incl. Packaging
      37.85  kg
      Weight incl. Packaging (lb)
      83.44

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      0-40  °C
      Relative humidity range
      20% - 80%

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Tabletop stand
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      Optional accessories
      • Speakers BAH4251S1
      • Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
      • Fixed wall mount BM02111
      • Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212

    • Miscellaneous

      Bezel
      Metallic Anthracite

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC power cord
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Tabletop stand
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • VGA cable
    Badge-D2C

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