Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Signage Solutions H-Line Display

55BDL6002H/00
  • Turn heads Turn heads Turn heads
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL6002H/00

    Turn heads

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    Turn heads

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

    Turn heads

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    Turn heads

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

    Similar products

    See all h-line-series

      Turn heads

      High-brightness 24/7 display.

      • 55"
      • 2500 cd/m²
      • Full HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

      Make an impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display delivers a clear picture in areas that are subject to high ambient light. Perfect for window displays and public-information areas.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 B
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Composite (Share component Y)
        • Display Port1.2 (x 1)
        • DVI-D (x 1)
        • HDMI 1.4 (x 2)
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
        • Component (BNC x 3)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x 1)

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        13.6 mm (Even bezel)
        Set Width
        1243.2  mm
        Set Height
        714  mm
        Set Depth
        137.7  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.1  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.42  inch
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Product weight
        31.84  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        70.20  lb
        Smart insert height
        200  mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 mm x 100 mm pitch, 6 x M4L6

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • IR
        • RJ45
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        295  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Max)
        420 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20~80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5~95% RH (No condensation)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control and AAA Batteries
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Edge Alignment Kit (1) - 1 pcs
        • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
        • Philips logo (x 1)
        • Thumbscrew (8 pcs)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        • Dutch
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • PLS
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ISM
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • Manifest
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPD
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MT2
        • MTS
        • TS
        • VOB

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control and AAA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products