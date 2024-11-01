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    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL6002H/00

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    Stay visible day and night with Philips H Line Full HD Panel. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy areas that are subject to high ambient light. From airports to shopping centres.

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    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

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    Turn heads

    High-brightness 24/7 display.

    • 55"
    • 2500 cd/m²
    • Full HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures that content is always playing

    FailOver ensures that content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Remote system management through CMND

    Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

    High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

    Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920 x 1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      2500  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • External speaker connector
      Video input
      • Composite (Share component Y)
      • Display Port1.2 (x 1)
      • DVI-D (x 1)
      • HDMI 1.4 (x 2)
      • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
      • Component (BNC x 3)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB 2.0 (x 1)
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Screen-saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loop through
      • DisplayPort
      • IR
      • RJ45
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy-saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced colour control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10 W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      295  W
      Consumption (Max)
      420 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60 Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 mm x 100 mm pitch, 6 x M4L6
      Set Width
      1243.2  mm
      Product weight
      31.84  kg
      Set Height
      714  mm
      Set Depth
      137.7  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      48.9  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      28.1  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.42  inch
      Bezel width
      13.6 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      70.20  lb
      Smart insert height
      200  mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20~80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5~95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ISM
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • Manifest
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPD
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MT2
      • MTS
      • TS
      • VOB
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • PLS
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control and AAA Batteries
      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Edge Alignment Kit (1) - 1 pcs
      • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
      • Philips logo (x 1)
      • Thumbscrew (8 pcs)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Portuguese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CB
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSB
      • PSE
      • VCCI

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • RS232 cable
    • Remote Control and AAA Batteries
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