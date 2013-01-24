Home
About Automechanika


Automechanika Frankfurt is the world’s leading trade fair for the automotive service industry. The trade fair has taken place since 1971 and is held every two years, organized by Messe Frankfurt. The 25th anniversary event ended with a record number of around 5,000 exhibitors and a total of 135,000 trade visitors from 184 countries. The next show will take place from 14 to 18 September 2021 at the Messe Frankfurt fairgrounds.
How to get to Messe Frankfurt?


S-Bahn (train)

- Get off at Messe station (S3 or S4, inbound Frankfurt Galluswarte, outbound Bad Soden/ Kronberg Taunus).

- Take the Torhaus entrance of the exhibition grounds.

 

U-Bahn (underground)

- The U4 from Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof towards Bockenheimer Warte. 

- Go one stop and get off at Festhalle/Messe. 

- Enter the exhibition grounds.

 

City entrance

- Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 (entrance to fair) 60327 Frankfurt am Main or Messeparkhaus Rebstock (parking) 60486 Frankfurt am Main.

 

By Car 

- Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 (entrance to fair) 60327 Frankfurt am Main or Messeparkhaus Rebstock (parking) 60486 Frankfurt am Main.

Fun facts of Automechanika Frankfurt 2018

What percentage of visitors visited Automechanika Frankfurt 2018 for the first time?

What percentage of visitors were satisfied after visiting Automechanika Frankfurt 2018?

Attendees from how many different nationalities visited Automechanika Frankfurt 2018?

