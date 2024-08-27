Philips Support Connection is often lost between the Baby Unit and Parent Unit

If the connection between the Baby Unit and the Parent Unit is lost every now and then, or if there are sound interruptions, follow the steps below to solve the issue.

Try a different location. The Baby Unit and the Parent Unit were probably too close to the outer limits of the operating range, or there was interference from other 2.4 GHz wireless devices.

Decrease the distance between the Baby Unit and the Parent Unit, or switch off other 2.4 GHz wireless devices (laptops, mobile phones, microwaves etc.). It can take up to 15 seconds to re-establish the connection between the units.

Restart the Baby Unit and the Parent Unit.

Check the Wi-Fi router signal strength of your Baby Unit on the Baby Monitor+ App. It works best when it shows "Excellent" or "Good". If it is weak, move the Wi-Fi router closer to the Baby Unit or use a Wi-Fi repeater to ensure a good and stable connection for optimal performance.

Reset the router and the modem. Unplug them, wait approximately 10 seconds, then plug them back in.

To ensure a stable connection, particularly during the night hours, make sure that the Baby Unit is connected to the plug socket with a suitable power adapter. Always use the provided adapter for optimal charging performance.

To ensure a stable connection, particularly during the night hours, make sure that the Baby Unit is connected to the plug socket with a suitable power adapter. Always use the provided adapter for optimal charging performance. If you are using Direct mode, try Auto mode or the other way around. Test and try which mode suits your needs best.