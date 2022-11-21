My guest cannot see the video on the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app

If your guest is unable to see the video on the app, follow the troubleshooting tips below to resolve this issue:
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD951/26 , SCD953/26 , SCD971/26 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I connect to my Philips Avent Baby Monitor?
How do I reset the baby or parent unit of my Philips Avent Baby Connected Monitor?
How do I connect my devices to the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app?
How secure is the data stored and transmitted on my Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor?
Does the Parent Unit have sleep mode?