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I cannot set up my devices and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app

If you cannot set up your Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD951/26 , SCD953/26 , SCD971/26 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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