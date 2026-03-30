Discontinued
TAH8505BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours of play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Cancelling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Cancelling. Shut out the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.
Actual results may vary