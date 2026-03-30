ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence
  • Control the silence

Discontinued

Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

TAH8505BK/00

Control the silence
Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Cancelling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours of play time plus flexible quick charging, you're covered for the whole trip
See all benefits

wireless active noise cancelling headphone

Control the silence

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

30 hours of play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours of play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Cancelling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

Leave it all behind with Active Noise Cancelling. Shut out the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary