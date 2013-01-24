Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHD8900/10
  • Rich wireless music Rich wireless music Rich wireless music
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

    SHD8900/10

    Rich wireless music

    Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

    Rich wireless music

    Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions.

    Rich wireless music

    Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

    Rich wireless music

    Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions.

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      Rich wireless music

      True to the last detail

      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimised for a quick recharge while at the same time maximising the battery lifespan.

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

      Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

      The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analogue signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

      True CD sound quality lets you enjoy your music fully

      True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.

      Dual-antenna design ensures 360º reception

      The dual-antenna design ensures that there are no blind spots, regardless of reception angles. The headphones contain two individual antennas, placed in the left and right ear shells, for superb wireless music without interruption (no blind spots) and greater freedom of movement.

      Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

      Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

      Self-adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        19  cm
        Height
        22  cm
        Depth
        16  cm
        Weight
        0.297  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000 Hz  Hz
        Signal/noise ratio
        >88 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Effective range
        30 m

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Base Station Features
        Power LED Indicator
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Operating time
        +/- 10 hours

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        6V/1000 mA DC
        Battery charger
        recharging docking station

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        3 x AAA rechargeable batteries
        Power supply transmitter
        6V/1000 mA DC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Height
        28.5  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        13.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.7978  kg
        Gross weight
        1.16  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3622  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 58433 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        42.5  cm
        Width
        25.3  cm
        Height
        30.5  cm
        Net weight
        2.3934  kg
        Gross weight
        3.97  kg
        Tare weight
        1.5766  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 58434 4
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.