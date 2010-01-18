Discontinued
SHD8600/10
Wireless music
Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.
Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.
The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.
The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.