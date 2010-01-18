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Discontinued

Digital wireless headphones

SHD8600/10

Wireless music

Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

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Lightweight comfort headphone

Wireless music

Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

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