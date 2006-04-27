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SHC1300 Wireless Headphone
Discontinued
SHC1300/05
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.
Using very high frequency modulation (RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp, clear reception.
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