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Discontinued

SHC1300 Wireless Headphone

SHC1300/05

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Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

Using very high frequency modulation (RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp, clear reception.

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