Discontinued
SHB8850NC/00
More sound, less noise
No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise cancelling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.
32-mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
Finely tuned 32 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.
Unlike most noise-cancelling headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favourite music.
Actual results may vary