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Discontinued

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/00

More sound, less noise

No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise cancelling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.

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wirelessly

More sound, less noise

  • 32-mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

Finely tuned 32 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

Unlike most noise-cancelling headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favourite music.

Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.0

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  1. Actual results may vary