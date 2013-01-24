Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5900GN/00
  • Rich bass anywhere Rich bass anywhere Rich bass anywhere
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB5900GN/00

    Rich bass anywhere

    The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones boast powerful drivers that deliver up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain-enabled earphones. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    Rich bass anywhere

    The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones boast powerful drivers that deliver up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain-enabled earphones. See all benefits

    Rich bass anywhere

    The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones boast powerful drivers that deliver up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain-enabled earphones. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    Rich bass anywhere

    The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones boast powerful drivers that deliver up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain-enabled earphones. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear

      Rich bass anywhere

      Wireless with great sound and a perfect fit

      • 8-mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • NFC
      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment that's wireless.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

      One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

      One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

      Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

      Efficient 8.6 mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Efficient 8.6 mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Compact and efficient 8.6 mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

      MusicChain™ allows easy music sharing with friends

      MusicChain™ allows easy music sharing with friends

      With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks that you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Pair your smart device with your headphones via Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls — without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy-to-use remote control.

      Tangle-free flat cables for convenience on the go

      Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging

      • Design

        Colour
        Green

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth version
        3.0 + EDR

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Last number redial
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        5.5*  hr
        Standby time
        150 hr*
        Talk time
        6 hr*

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        10–22 000 Hz
        Impedance
        16 ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 25970 70508 0
        Depth
        4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0886  kg
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.035  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.0536  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.3458  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70508 7
        Height
        19  cm
        Length
        14  cm
        Net weight
        0.105  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.2408  kg
        Width
        10.7  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.6  cm
        Height
        2.31  cm
        Weight
        0.0116  kg
        Width
        1.61  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Actual results may vary

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.