Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones boast powerful drivers that deliver up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain-enabled earphones. See all benefits
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment that's wireless.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Compact and efficient 8.6 mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks that you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.
Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.
Pair your smart device with your headphones via Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls — without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy-to-use remote control.
Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.
