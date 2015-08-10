Discontinued
SHB5900GN/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
Actual results may vary