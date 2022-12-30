Search terms

    Philips Avent Avent urban bag

    SCD148/50

    The Philips Avent Urban bag SCD148/50 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Baby Bag.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Simply swap the front flap to change the design

    • Brown
    For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

    The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

    Wide adjustable shoulder strap

    The Philips Avent Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Colour
      Comes in various colours

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bag
      1  pcs
      Baby changing mat
      1  pcs
      Laundry bag
      1  pcs
      Personal items pocket
      1  pcs
      Insulated bottle carrier
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6–12 months
      • 0–6 months

