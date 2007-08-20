Discontinued
SBA161/10
Powerful stereo sound stage
Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5 mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference-free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.
The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.
Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you can enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.
The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexibility with your sound system. You can carry it and enjoy music anywhere you go.