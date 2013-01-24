Home
Portable DVD Player

PET708/98
  • Double your movie enjoyment Double your movie enjoyment Double your movie enjoyment
    DVD playback

    Portable DVD Player

    PET708/98

    Double your movie enjoyment

    Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET708 featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Simply plug in the second screen to share DVD movies or JPEG photos - perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.

      with a second TFT LCD screen

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available on the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs — they can all be played on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of an SVCD is much better than a VCD. In particular, the picture is much sharper than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

      The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

      Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

      Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.

      Smart Car Mount for ease of use

      To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

      Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

      Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

      A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Resolution
        480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polariser
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        154.1 x 86.6 mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10 mW RMS (earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Reverse
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        9~12 V
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        Headphone jack
        3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        AY4130/00 (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
        Battery pack
        AY4392 (DC 7.4 V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables, 1 x Power cable
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
        Remote control
        RC810 (credit card style, 38 keys)
        User Manual
        English/French/Spanish/Portuguese
        Power cord
        1 pcs
        Second LCD screen
        7" TFT LCD x 1 pcs
        Smart car mount
        2 pcs

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        480  mm
        Master carton depth
        300  mm
        Master carton height
        280  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        9.1  kg
        Packaging Width
        285  mm
        Packaging Depth
        155  mm
        Packaging Height
        255  mm
        Product width
        202  mm
        Product depth
        149  mm
        Product height
        40  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product weight
        0.86  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Smart car mount
      • Remote control
      • Battery
      • Adapter
      • Car kit
      • AV cable

