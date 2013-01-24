Home
Portable DVD Player

PET320/00
2 Awards
  • DVD Entertainment in your palm DVD Entertainment in your palm DVD Entertainment in your palm
    Enjoy quality DVD Entertainment in your palm with an 8.9 cm (3.5") digital TFT display for crystal clear viewing. The round, small and compact PET320 features built-in quality stereo speakers for great sound and an integrated stand for easy viewing.

      DVD Entertainment in your palm

      3.5¨ crystal clear digital display

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

      Few buttons for simple and easy control

      This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polariser
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        3.5  inch
        Resolution
        320 x 240 pixels
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        70 x 52.56 mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.219 (w) x 0.073 (H) mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        500 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10 mW RMS (earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • OSD
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Reverse
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • WMA-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        5 V
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        Headphone jack
        3.5 mm Stereo Headphone

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Battery pack
        AY4383, 3.6 V, Li-polymer rechargeable batteries
        AC/DC Adapter
        AY4113/00 (110–240 v, 50/60 Hz)
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        User Manual
        Printed in 16 languages
        Included accessories
        • Travel pouch
        • Headphones

      • Dimensions

        Master carton depth
        228  mm
        Master carton height
        187  mm
        Master carton width
        265  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        169  mm
        Packaging Height
        84  mm
        Packaging Width
        218  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product depth
        150  mm
        Product height
        27  mm
        Product width
        145  mm
        Product weight
        0.37  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Travel pouch
      • Headphones

