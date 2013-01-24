Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick install guide
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Search terms
High-fidelity sound made portable
The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High-fidelity sound made portable
The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits
High-fidelity sound made portable
The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High-fidelity sound made portable
The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits
Thanks to the use of soft dome tweeters, high frequencies are very detailed and precise. This is a technology pioneered by Philips in the 1960s and that since then has been used in the vast majority of high-end loudspeaker boxes. The very open spatial presentation also owes a great deal to these tweeters, which are characterised by very low directivity and distortion; compared to systems using only full-range drivers, the sound is wide and natural, from any position in the listening area.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
This speaker features a USB port. If your smartphone is running out of battery power either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery power stored in the speaker to your mobile device.
Just touch the speaker lightly and it will display the battery level.
Despite a very compact acoustic volume, the bass is solid and surprisingly deep, making it possible to enjoy all types of music. This is achieved by using a combination of two high-power woofers and one large area passive radiator per channel, all within a very stiff enclosure that does not lose any bass energy. The large moving mass of the passive radiator makes it possible to tune the system to a very low frequency of 80 Hz, while preventing air turbulence that would otherwise appear with a ported design. Feel the rhythm of the music — don't miss a beat.
Our acoustics engineers spent days and nights optimising the crossover filter to make sure that the sound remains as natural as possible, in very different acoustic environments. From small rooms to open space, from soft listening levels to maximum volume, voices are clear and natural, and the sound is neither aggressive nor tiring, even at loud listening levels. So you can listen for hours and keep on wanting to listen to more of your favourite music.
Loudness and dynamics are great, thanks to a high-performance amplifier coupled with 8 high-efficiency transducers. The tweeters and woofers have both been tailored to this unique product and have a high force factor, resulting in sound that is dynamic and impressive at all listening levels. Music is lively, dynamic and simply enjoyable in any circumstances.
Compatibility
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Connectivity
Dimensions
Power