    7100 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

    HX7420/08

    Up to 10 x more plaque removal**

    • Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*
    • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
    • Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings
    • Protect your gums with the visible pressure alert
    • Elevate your routine with the Philips Sonicare app
    The Philips Sonicare 7100 features Next-Generation Sonicare technology, 4 brushing modes, 3 intensity levels, a visible pressure alert and our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head.
    The Philips Sonicare 7100 electric toothbrush supports you in achieving healthier gums for a healthier smile. With the G3 Premium Gum Care Toothbrush Head, the bristles work hard to remove plaque along the gumline providing you with up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*. Thanks to the brush head's soft, flexible design, it adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums for a deep clean while removing up to 10 x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush**.

    Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

    Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

    Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with Next-Generation Sonicare technology. While you brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristle movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the toothbrush head's cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping you achieve a complete clean every time you brush.

    Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings

    Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings

    Your preferred brushing is in your hands with the Philips Sonicare 7100 electric toothbrush. 4 brushing modes help you take care of gum health, whitening, sensitivity and everyday cleaning. Gum Health mode supports healthy gums by gently massaging along your gumline. White mode works to remove surface stains and polish teeth for a whiter smile. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, you can combine any mode with one of 3 intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's right for you.

    Protect your gums with the visible pressure alert

    Protect your gums with the visible pressure alert

    You may not notice when you're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure, then flashes purple while reducing vibration. You'll always know when to adjust your brushing, and your gums will stay protected.

    Elevate your routine with the Philips Sonicare app

    Elevate your routine with the Philips Sonicare app

    The Philips Sonicare app seamlessly pairs with your toothbrush and supports you in improving and maintaining your oral health. Our app keeps track of your brushing progress, providing personalised guidance and progress reports so you can gain valuable insights about your brushing.

    Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and BrushPacer

    Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and BrushPacer

    Two minutes is all you need for a complete clean, so our SmarTimer lets you know when time's up. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides your session into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being your sign to move on. This supports you in achieving an even clean every time you brush.

    Always know when it's time for a new brush head

    Always know when it's time for a new brush head

    Replacing your toothbrush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy to keep your brush head performing at its best. By tracking your usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds you when it's time for a new toothbrush head.

    Laser-welded for strength and durability

    Laser-welded for strength and durability

    We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush with you for years to come.

    Up to 3 weeks of brushing with one full charge

    Up to 3 weeks of brushing with one full charge

    This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance your brushing experience. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.

    Travel effortlessly with our premium charging travel case

    Travel effortlessly with our premium charging travel case

    Our redesigned charging travel case with an integrated charging port and charging cable lets you recharge your toothbrush on the go without having to open the case. Not only is it strong enough to keep your toothbrush safe along the way, but it's also compact enough to slip into any bag, making it the perfect travel companion.

    Technical Specifications

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 7100 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush heads
      4 G3 Premium Gum Care
      Charger
      1
      Travel case
      1 Charging travel case
      USB-A Cable
      1

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday cleaning
      White
      To remove surface stains
      Sensitive
      For sensitive teeth and gums
      Gum Health
      Gently massages your gums

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 10 x more effective**
      Gum Health
      Up to 7 x healthier gums*
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements/min

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Timer
      SmarTimer and BrushPacer for complete and thorough brushing
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      USB-A Charging
      Power adapter not included

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      • Light ring illuminates purple
      • Reduced vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Operating time (full to empty)
      21 days

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Compatibility

      Bluetooth wireless technology
      Connected brushing app
      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      White

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
    • in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks.
    • *in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas in 2 weeks.
