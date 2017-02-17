Search terms

  Our brush head for superior gum health
    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9054/17

    Our brush head for superior gum health

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

    Our brush head for superior gum health

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

      Our brush head for superior gum health

      Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

      • 4-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      The rounded trim profile of the Premium Gum Care brush head maximises bristle tip contact along the gum line. It provides up to 7x healthier gums vs MTB, for a strong foundation for your teeth*.

      This enhances our sonic cleaning power, ensuring a deeper clean even in hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      To help us all reduce our eco footprint, 75% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based****** and all our brush head packaging is 100% recyclable.*******

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync, you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white, you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

      Your G3 Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™-enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Colour
        White
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        Not suitable for
        Philips One

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        4 G3 Premium Gum Care

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Up to 7 x healthier gums*
        Plaque removal
        Removes 10 x more plaque*****

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Premium Gum Care Brush Head (G3)

          • in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks; measured by GBI
          • *than a DiamondClean brush head
          • **in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks; measured by GBI
          • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles
          • ****than a manual toothbrush
          • *****Mass balance basis
          • ******Where facilities exist/separate plastic from paper
