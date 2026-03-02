Subbrand Logo
    Advanced care for healthier gums***
Philips Sonicare Series 7100

HX7429/04

Advanced care for healthier gums***
Support your gum health every time you brush. Our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology offers a powerful yet gentle clean, even in hard-to-reach areas, with up to 7 x healthier gums** and up to 10 x more plaque removal*.
Support your gum health with this specially formulated G3 gum health brush head. The bristle layout allows the outer bristles to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 7 x healthier gums in six weeks**. Its engineered flexibility also helps you remove up to 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush*.

This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

Disclaimers

    1. in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks

    2. in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks

    3. vs. a manual toothbrush