HX9052/17
Our brush head for superior gum health
Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line.See all benefits
The rounded trim profile of the Premium Gum Care brush head maximises bristle tip contact along the gum line. It provides up to 7x healthier gums vs MTB, for a strong foundation for your teeth*.
This enhances our sonic cleaning power, ensuring a deeper clean even in hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
To help us all reduce our eco footprint, 75% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based****** and all our brush head packaging is 100% recyclable.*******
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync, you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white, you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.
Your G3 Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™-enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.
