Search terms

  • Our brush head for superior gum health Our brush head for superior gum health Our brush head for superior gum health

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9052/17

    Our brush head for superior gum health

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all G3 Premium Gum Care

    Our brush head for superior gum health

    Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

    • 2 pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

    Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

    The rounded trim profile of the Premium Gum Care brush head maximises bristle tip contact along the gum line. It provides up to 7x healthier gums vs MTB, for a strong foundation for your teeth*.

    Soft rubber sides flex and provide up to 2x more surface contact

    Soft rubber sides flex and provide up to 2x more surface contact

    This enhances our sonic cleaning power, ensuring a deeper clean even in hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    75% of the plastic in this product is bio-based*****

    75% of the plastic in this product is bio-based*****

    To help us all reduce our eco footprint, 75% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based****** and all our brush head packaging is 100% recyclable.*******

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync, you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white, you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your G3 Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

    You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™-enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      White
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle colour fades away
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber sides
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque defence
      • 2 Series plaque defence
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp
      • DiamondClean 9000
      • Series 1100
      • Series 3100
      • Prestige 9900
      • ProtectiveClean
      • 2100 Series
      Not suitable for
      Philips One

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 G3 Premium Gum Care

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Gum health
      Up to 7 x healthier gums*
      Plaque removal
      Removes 10 x more plaque*****

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks; measured by GBI
    • *than a DiamondClean brush head
    • **in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks; measured by GBI
    • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles
    • ****than a manual toothbrush
    • *****Mass balance basis
    • ******Where facilities exist/separate plastic from paper
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.