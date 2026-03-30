HX9917/88
HX992W
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Personalised coaching
Smart brush head sensors
Smart brush head recognition
4 modes, 3 intensities
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Removes up to 10 x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
compared to DiamondClean
based on brushing for two minutes twice a day on standard mode