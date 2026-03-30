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  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth
  • Complete care for a healthier mouth

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9917/88

HX992W

Available in

Black
Black
Grey
Grey
White
White
Complete care for a healthier mouth
The DiamondClean Smart 9400 is our best toothbrush, for complete care. High-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalised feedback and coaching.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Feel confident, with 100% coverage

Complete care for a healthier mouth

  • Personalised coaching

  • Smart brush head sensors

  • Smart brush head recognition

  • 4 modes, 3 intensities

20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 10 x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

  2. compared to DiamondClean

  3. based on brushing for two minutes twice a day on standard mode