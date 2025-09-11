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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
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HX9917/88
HX992W
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (16)
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Philips SonicareCharging station
Philips SonicareCharging glass
Philips SonicareCharging travel case
C3 Premium Plaque DefenceStandard sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum CareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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