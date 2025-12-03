All series
HX9042/33
2 pack
Standard size
Click-on
BrushSync mode pairing
Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature*. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
than a DiamondClean brush head
BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles