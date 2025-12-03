Subbrand Logo
ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Our deepest cleaning brush head
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head

Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX9042/33

  • Our deepest cleaning brush head
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head
Our deepest cleaning brush head
Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean.
See all benefits

Up to 10 x more plaque removal* for great results

Our deepest cleaning brush head

  • 2 pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • BrushSync mode pairing

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature*. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers
Disclaimers

    1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

    2. than a DiamondClean brush head

    3. BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles