Other items in the box
- Sonicare handle Diamond Clean Smart 9400
- Premium All-in-One Brush Head (A3)
- Premium Gum Care Brush Head (G3)
- Glass charger
- USB-C Charging Travel Case
HX9917/89
Feel confident, with 100% coverage
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance oral care routine with 12 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes—Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+—and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalised clean.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide brushing guidance, real-time feedback and insights to improve your brushing routine. With advanced coaching and progress tracking, you'll get the most out of every brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable.
From its slim design to the sleek charging glass, this electric toothbrush is designed with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the compact travel case keeps your toothbrush protected wherever you go.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, so that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
Intensities
Product Update
Power
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Compatibility
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
Modes
Smart sensor technology
Sonicare app
Software Support
