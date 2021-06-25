Search terms

  • Complete care for a healthier mouth Complete care for a healthier mouth Complete care for a healthier mouth

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9917/89

    Feel confident, with 100% coverage

    • 20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums
    • Sonicare Fluid Action
    • Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor
    • Choose your ideal cleaning experience
    • Real-time feedback and brushing insights
    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    Similar products

    See all DiamondClean Smart

    Complete care for a healthier mouth

    The DiamondClean Smart 9400 is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalised feedback and coaching.
    20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

    20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

    Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Enhance oral care routine with 12 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes—Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+—and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalised clean.

    Real-time feedback and brushing insights

    Real-time feedback and brushing insights

    Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide brushing guidance, real-time feedback and insights to improve your brushing routine. With advanced coaching and progress tracking, you'll get the most out of every brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable.

    Designed to care, with care

    Designed to care, with care

    From its slim design to the sleek charging glass, this electric toothbrush is designed with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the compact travel case keeps your toothbrush protected wherever you go.

    Keep brushing your best with the brush head replacement reminder

    Keep brushing your best with the brush head replacement reminder

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, so that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    14 days of regular brushing

    14 days of regular brushing

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Product Update

      Support Period
      Philips will provide the necessary security updates until 31 December 2026.

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Energy consumption
      Standby without display <0.06 W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty
      Software support
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      Bluetooth wireless technology
      Connected Sonicare app
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Sleek and compact design
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Timer
      BrushPacer and Smartimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean Smart 9400
      Brush heads
      • 1 A3 All-in-One
      • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
      Glass charger
      1
      Travel case
      1 Charging travel case

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      20 x more effective*
      Gum Health
      Up to 15 x healthier gums**
      Whitening
      Up to 100% more stain removal***
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday cleaning
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Gently massages your gums
      White+
      To remove surface stains

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up purple
      • Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      Lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Sonicare app

      Real-time coaching
      Receive feedback on pressure, motion and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go.
      Tracking and progress reports
      Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalised insights.
      Personalised guidance
      Get customised brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Sonicare handle Diamond Clean Smart 9400
    • Premium All-in-One Brush Head (A3)
    • Premium Gum Care Brush Head (G3)
    • Glass charger
    • USB-C Charging Travel Case

    Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Removes up to 10 x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
    • *compared to DiamondClean
    • **based on brushing for two minutes twice a day on standard mode
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.